GloRilla's New York show ends with at least one dead after crowd stampede

Rochester, New York - False fears of a shooting at rapper GloRilla's Rochester concert led to a crowd stampede that left one dead and nine injured.

Of those injured, two are said to be in critical condition.

After the conclusion of GloRilla's show with Finesse2tymes at Rochester’s Main Street Armory, the crowd began to stampede towards the exit due to apparent concerns over gunfire.

As people began to sprint towards the exit after the show concluded around 11 PM, some concert goers were trampled in the process. Those in attendance shared videos of the incident on Twitter.

A 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital after the stampede, where she died. Of the nine others that were injured, two women are currently in critical condition.

"What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives," police chief David Smith said at a press conference on Monday, per the Associated Press.

GloRilla took to Twitter to address the incident: "I'm just now hearing about what happened wtf," she wrote. "praying everybody is OK."

Despite claims of gunshots, the police chief said, "We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene."