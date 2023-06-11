I-95 section in Philadelphia collapses due to disastrous truck fire

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - An entire section of the I-95 highway in Philadelphia has collapsed after a truck caught fire and burned on an on-ramp.

The northbound roadway of the I-95 highway on Cottman Avenue in Tacony, Philadelphia, collapsed due to a truck fire burning on an on-ramp. © Twitter/City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

Photos and videos posted to social media showed the catastrophic damage done to the northbound section of the I-95 on Cottman Avenue in Tacony, Philadelphia.

Officials at the scene told NBC reporter Randy Gyllenhaal that "the roadway is gone."

The collapse was caused by a tanker truck fire that had been reportedly raging since before 7 AM on Sunday. Footage on Twitter captured huge plumes of black smoke. According to NBC10, authorities are still struggling to get to the vehicle, which is also causing explosions underground due to continuous runoff from its load.

Philly's Office of Emergency Management tweeted: "All lanes of I95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response. Avoid area. Plan and seek alternative travel routes."

Meanwhile, the incident has been officially declared a hazmat situation, Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer told ABC News.

"We will be here for awhile," he said, per NBC10, adding that there is fire coming out of manholes on the roadway.