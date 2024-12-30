Jeju Air flight reports landing gear problem after South Korea's worst-ever plane crash

Soul, South Korea - A Jeju Air flight from Seoul on Monday was forced to return after encountering a landing gear problem, the airline said, a day after South Korea's deadliest plane crash .

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 experienced problems with its landing gear a day after South Korea's worst aviation disaster (file photo). © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The Boeing 737-800 involved in the latest incident was the same model as the Jeju Air plane that crashed on Sunday, killing 179 people after coming down without its landing gear engaged.

Jeju Air Flight 7C101, which departed Seoul's Gimpo International Airport for Jeju island "at around 6:37 AM, returned to Gimpo at 7:25 AM" after a landing gear issue was detected shortly after takeoff, the South Korean airline said.

"Shortly after takeoff, a signal indicating a landing gear issue was detected on the aircraft's monitoring system," Song Kyung-hoon, head of the management support office at Jeju Air, told a news conference.

"At 6:57 AM, the captain communicated with ground control, and after taking additional measures, the landing gear returned to normal operation. However, the decision was made to return to the airport for a thorough inspection of the aircraft."

Local media reported that 21 passengers chose not to board an alternate flight, citing concerns over safety and other reasons.

Jeju Air's 41 plane fleet includes 39 Boeing 737-800 aircraft.