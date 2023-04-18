Kid banned from theme park after getting stuck in a claw machine to steal toy

Charlotte, North Carolina - A 13-year-old was banned from a theme park after he accidentally got stuck in a claw machine while trying to steal a toy.

A child got stuck in a claw machine at a theme park in North Carolina and was banned for a year after it was revealed he was trying to steal a toy. © IMAGO / imagebroker

A Facebook fan page for Carowinds amusement park shared images of the young boy sitting inside the machine as park employees and a sheriff's deputy tried to figure out how to free him.

Courtney McGarry Weber, a spokesperson for the park, told WKYC that parkgoers alerted employees that a child was stuck in the Cosmic XL Bonus Game machine.

After their efforts failed, a medical response team was called in to unlock the machine.

The boy was finally freed and returned to his guardian after receiving first aid care.

As the name Cosmic XL implies, this particular claw machine is much bigger than most and is designed to house larger toys (or, in this case, a small child).

Unfortunately, the child's transgression didn't go unnoticed, as the park decided to ban him for a year after it was revealed that he was attempting to steal a prize.