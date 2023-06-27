Lightning strikes plane with passengers onboard in electrifying video

Little Rock, Arkansas - An electrifying moment happened during a storm in Arkansas over the weekend when a plane full of passengers was struck by a bolt of lightning after landing at the airport .

Airplanes and lightning can make for a frightening event (stock image). © 123rf/yuran-78

It happened in a flash.

An American Eagle plane was taxing on the runway and waiting for a storm to pass before going to its gate at Little Rock Airport on Sunday.

The Embraer E175 was about to continue to the gate when suddenly lightning struck the plane and sent an electric shock through the aircraft.

A photographer, Jason Hamm, managed to get some footage of the event, which he shared along with the event's details on social media.

In the clip, he can be heard talking about a lightning bolt that struck moments earlier, saying, "I don't think it hit the plane, but it still would have made an amazing video though."

A second later, the unbelievable irony happened: another violent bolt of lightning can be seen hitting the tail of the plane! The flash triggered a scream from witnesses who could be heard in the background of the clip.

Sparks were seen rising from the plane's tail, as bystanders shouted "Whoa!" and thunder crashed.

Hamm later confirmed in media reports that "the plane was fine. It taxied to the gate normally after an extended wait on the taxiway due to the storm."

All passengers reportedly disembarked safely without injuries, as technicians arrived to check out the damage.

"This is why it's extremely important that passengers understand why we as ramp agents and other outside employees of the airport are forbidden to be on the ramp during severe weather," Hamm wrote in his post.