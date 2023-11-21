Military plane overshoots runway and crashes into the sea
Honolulu, Hawaii - A Navy plane carrying nine passengers overshot its runway and crashed into the sea while approaching a base in Hawaii.
All nine people on board were uninjured in the incident on Monday.
A spokeswoman for the Marine Corps told The New York Times that they freed themselves from the plane and were then rescued from the water.
The cause of the incident was initially unclear. Local media reported difficult weather conditions with rain and clouds on the day.
The island of Oahu, where the incident occurred, is also home to Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii.
Photos and videos in local media showed the plane sticking out of the water after the incident, drawing comparisons to the craft that made a speculator emergency landing on New York's Hudson River in 2009 without anyone being injured.
Aircraft was typically used in reconnaissance missions
CNN reported that it was a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, which has the fuselage of the Boeing 737 passenger plane, can carry both torpedoes and cruise missiles, and is used in reconnaissance missions, among other things.
In order to prevent the spread of dangerous substances, barriers have been laid out in the water, reported NBC News, citing information from the US naval base.
The base is located in Kaneohe Bay, which is home to coral reefs and a marine biology research institute at the University of Hawaii, per the Hawaiian newspaper Star Advertiser.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@EyeLencer