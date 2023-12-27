Miracle rescue: Indiana driver discovered after nearly week trapped in truck

Portage, Indiana – A man who crashed his truck under an Indiana bridge and was pinned for nearly a week in the wreckage, unable even to reach his cellphone, has been found alive in what was described as a miracle.

The man, reported to be Matthew Reum, was found alive in his destroyed truck, which had crashed and rolled off an Indiana highway. © Screenshot/X/@PFFUI

Two men scouting for fishing holes Tuesday in Salt Creek, near the town of Portage, were hailed for discovering the gravely injured man, who told them he'd been trapped in his vehicle under the I-94 highway since an accident on December 20th – six full days.



They called for help and after a challenging rescue from the deep ravine, the man in his late twenties was airlifted to a South Bend, Indiana hospital with what police described as potentially life-threatening injuries.

The drama began when the man's pickup swerved off I-94, about 40 miles southeast of Chicago, plunged down the ravine, rolled across the creek and wedged itself under the bridge, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Glen Fifield.

The man drank rainwater in order to survive, police said, but couldn't call for help as his phone was out of reach.

"This is a miracle that this gentleman is alive today, and that these two gentlemen just happened to be on that creek," Fifield, standing next to the fishermen-rescuers, told a press conference late Tuesday in Indiana.