Mississippi bus crash kills multiple people and injures dozens after "tire failure"

Warren County, Mississippi - Seven people including a six-year-old were killed and dozens more were injured in a tragic Mississippi bus crash in the early hours of Saturday.

The chartered bus carrying 47 passengers overturned in Warren County after midnight, killing seven people and injuring 36, according to NBC News.

Dozens were taken to hospital, with a local official telling CBS that two of the dead were siblings, a six-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. They, along with the other five victims, were reportedly from Guatemala.

Images showed the red coach sitting in a ditch beside a highway, apparently with a ruptured tire. Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board also mentioned a "tire failure" in a post on X.



The crash is being investigated by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to CNN, the bus was operated by Autobuses Regiomontanos, which regularly transports people between the US and Mexico, which was the trip's destination, per a company spokesperson.