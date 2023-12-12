New York apartment building partially collapses: "People were screaming"

New York, New York - A Bronx intersection was turned into a site of destruction Monday afternoon when a seven-story building partially collapsed , prompting firefighters to dig through a pile of rubble hours later in search of victims who may be trapped, according to officials.

A seven-story apartment building in New York City partially collapsed on Monday as firefighters rushed to rescue potential victims. © IMAGO / VCG

First responders raced to the scene of the destruction on Billingsley Terrace near Phelan Place in Morris Heights just before 3:40 PM EDT police said.



"In front of the building where the building collapses, there's a large debris pile," FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said at an evening news conference. "And we don't know if anybody's trapped under there, hopefully not."

New York Mayor Eric Adams said initial investigations suggested that the first floor of the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The emergency workers were tunneling into the rubble as safely as they can, he added.

Later on, the FDNY posted an update on X, saying "no victims" had been found after hours of sifting through the ruins. Two people were reported to have suffered "minor injuries."