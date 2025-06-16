Tourist falls into the depths of active Hawaii volcano

Hawaii - In Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, a tourist was looking for the perfect spot to watch a volcanic eruption when he suddenly fell into the depths!

The Kilauea volcano in the Hawaiian National Park has been active for months. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

The Kilauea volcano in Hawaii National Park has been active for many months now and attracts numerous onlookers, including one tourist who got a little too carried away.

The 30-year-old was on the Byron Ledge Trail in search of the perfect vantage point, as the national park announced in a statement on Facebook.

At around 9 PM on Wednesday evening, he came too close to a cliff and fell almost 30 feet.

The man had wandered around without a flashlight or any other form of lighting and did not see the ledge until it was too late.

Fortunately, a tree intercepted his fall. Otherwise, he would have fallen another 100 feet and probably died, the park explained further.

Search and rescue teams, who had already kept the crowd at bay before the eruption, set out to find him.