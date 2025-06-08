Plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tennessee as FAA launches investigation

Tennessee - A plane carrying 20 people crashed in the state of Tennessee on Sunday, with some on board taken to the hospital for injuries, according to state and federal officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said on X that its troopers were assisting police "at the scene of a plane crash on Old Shelbyville Road" in the central Coffee County.

"Some have been airlifted to nearby hospitals. This is an active scene," they said, adding that more updates on the situation would soon follow.

Pictures on social media showed a small, white plane with its nose buried into the grass and its tail broken off behind it.

An hour later, the Highway Patrol also posted a video showing the crash scene better.

They repeated their earlier message in the text, but the 360-degree view allowed a closer look at the downed plane, the flurry of police activity, and how close the crash had come to surrounding building structures.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, and that it "crashed shortly after departing Tullahoma Regional Airport in Tennessee around 12:45 pm local time (1745 GMT) on Sunday."

"Twenty people were on board. The FAA is investigating," they continued.