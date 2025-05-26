Flight from Tokyo diverted to Seattle after "unruly passenger" tries to open exit doors mid-air

Seattle, Washington - A Saturday flight from Tokyo to Houston was diverted to Seattle after a passenger tried to open two of the plane's exit doors mid-air.

An All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo, Japan, to Houston, Texas, had to be diverted to Seattle, Washington, on Saturday "due to an unruly passenger." © PHILIP FONG / AFP

All Nippon Airways Flight 114 was traveling from Japan's Haneda Airport to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport when it changed course and landed instead at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The diversion occurred "due to an unruly passenger," the airline said in a statement, per CNN.

The flight crew and fellow passengers restrained the person causing the disturbance. Upon landing, the passenger was transferred to a hospital for medical evaluation, the FBI said.

"Port of Seattle Police were called due to reports of a passenger who attempted to open exit doors during the flight," spokesperson Chris Guizlo told CNN, adding that no injuries had been reported.

A second person was reportedly removed from the plane while on the tarmac in Seattle after they punched the bathroom door in frustration at the diversion.

No charges have been filed, and the flight continued on to Houston, landing at around 1:00 PM local time.