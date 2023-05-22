Plane crashes in Pacific Ocean off Half Moon Bay coast in deadly tragedy

Half Moon Bay, California - A small private plane crashed Saturday in the Pacific about 40 miles west of Half Moon Bay, California, following an emergency call for help, killing two people aboard.

A Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft crashed in the Pacific Ocean, killing two people aboard. © IMAGO / YAY Images

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was a Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter, headed from Santa Rosa-Sonoma County airport to Honolulu, Hawaii.



Two hours later, it was forced to turn around due to what the pilot told air traffic controllers were "mechanical issues," a US Coast Guard spokesman said.

The small turboprop plane is listed on aviation sites as typically having a range of about 700 miles, but FAA records show the plane had been outfitted with a tank system to allow longer flights.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the plane took off from Santa Rosa about 8:20 AM PT, but turned back around 1:15 PM, headed for a small public airstrip at Half Moon Bay and eventually crashing.