Plane hits bird as viral videos showing engine in flames light up the internet

Columbus, Ohio - Shortly after takeoff, an accident occurred on a US domestic flight, as a Boeing 737 was hit by a bird – or several birds – and caused one of its engines to catch fire. Luckily, the pilots managed to make an emergency landing.

A witness on the ground said they filmed the burning engine of the American Airlines flight, and shared the video to Twitter. © Screenshot/Twitter/@Cbus4Life

The incident happened on an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight on Sunday morning with 173 people on board, according to NBC. It had just taken off from Columbus, Ohio, and was bound for Phoenix, Arizona.

At roughly 8 AM, the plane collided with a bird, causing severe damage to its right engine, which caught fire. The pilots reacted immediately, shutting down the damaged engine and requesting clearance from the tower for an emergency landing.

The plane turned back to the airport and landed safely in Ohio, with no reported injuries. The airport fire department was on the scene.

"The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power," American Airlines said in a statement. "The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way."

The airport initially reported an engine fire, but later said "mechanical issues" prompted the aircraft's return, according to the outlet.

Both passengers on board and witnesses on the ground apparently filmed the incident.