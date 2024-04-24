Rare cargo plane crashes in Alaska with two people feared dead

Fairbanks, Alaska - Two people were feared dead after a rare cargo plane crashed in Alaska on Tuesday, troopers said.

A photo shared by the State of Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the crash site of a rare World War II-era cargo plane outside Fairbanks. © State of Alaska Department of Public Safet

The Douglas DC-4, one of just a handful left in the world, came down just after leaving Fairbanks International Airport in the middle of the vast state.



Alaska State Troopers said the plane had taken off shortly before 10:00 AM and crashed near the Tanana River moments later.

"The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire," the state's Department of Public Safety said.

"No survivors have been located."

Unconfirmed pictures on social media showed a large fire engulfing trees.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it would be involved in a probe into the incident.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," a statement said. "The NTSB will be the lead agency and provide any updates."

The Douglas DC-4 was originally built during World War II.