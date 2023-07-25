Rolling Loud Miami tragedy leaves college student dead

Miami, Florida - In a tragic incident , a college student died after his time at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami over the weekend. He was set to graduate in one month.

Jordan Petrocchi died at Rolling Loud Miami music festival on Saturday, and authorities are trying to figure out the cause. © Collage: Screenshot/GoFundMe/In Memory of Jordan Petrocchi, Romain Maurice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a devastating turn of events at this year's Rolling Loud Miami music festival, 23-year-old Clemson University student Jordan Petrocchi tragically lost his life.

According to USA Today, the incident occurred during the event on Sunday, leading to the untimely death of the student after he was rushed to the hospital.

Headliners of the event included Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, who performed on all three days.

Other artists featured were Ice Spice, Kodak Black, and Central Cee.