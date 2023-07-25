Rolling Loud Miami tragedy leaves college student dead
Miami, Florida - In a tragic incident, a college student died after his time at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami over the weekend. He was set to graduate in one month.
In a devastating turn of events at this year's Rolling Loud Miami music festival, 23-year-old Clemson University student Jordan Petrocchi tragically lost his life.
According to USA Today, the incident occurred during the event on Sunday, leading to the untimely death of the student after he was rushed to the hospital.
Headliners of the event included Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and A$AP Rocky, who performed on all three days.
Other artists featured were Ice Spice, Kodak Black, and Central Cee.
Authorities in Miami investigating death of Jordan Petrocchi after Rolling Loud music fest
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Petrocchi's death and are waiting "on the results of the toxicology report."
Rolling Loud told NBC Miami there were "no signs of a fight, drugs or heat-related illnesses," although many users on Twitter believe he died from heatstroke, as Miami-Dade has been suffering from hot temperatures over the summer months.
He was on track to graduate from Clemson University in South Carolina in August, per a GoFundMe page created by his friends and family.
"Thank you for your support, and may Jordan's memory forever shine brightly in our hearts," it read.
