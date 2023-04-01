Roof of Illinois music venue collapses amid tornadoes, causing mass casualty event

Chicago, Illinois - One person has died and nearly 30 were injured after a violent storm caused the roof of a venue to collapse during a metal concert Friday night in Belvidere, Illinois, officials said.

The roof of the Apollo theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed during a storm on Friday, killing one person and injuring at least 28 others. © via REUTERS

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said during a late Friday news conference that officers responded to the Apollo theater, where the collapse occurred, leaving one person dead and at least 28 others injured.



The city is some 70 miles northwest of Chicago.

"Once we arrived, we conducted a search and rescue of patrons inside Apollo... sole responsibility was to get individuals outside the building," Woody said.

Emergency tried to secure the scene, and escorted people away from the building as best they could.

"Chaos. Absolute chaos," Woody added. "When first responders got there, they tried to control the chaos as best as possible. We tried to go in and save as many people as we possibly can and bring them to safety as best as we can."

A staffer working at Rockford’s Saint Anthony Medical Center said they treated 12 patients, none of whom had died. The staffer said the victims were split among three hospitals.