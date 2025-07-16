Small plane crashes into Florida neighborhood, narrowly missing homes

Pembroke Pines, Florida - Over the weekend, a Florida neighborhood nearly suffered a catastrophe when a small Cessna Skymaster aircraft plummeted from the sky, narrowly missing residential buildings.

Nearby residents immediately rushed to help the injured people inside the plane and tried to free them. © Screenshot/Facebook/Giovanna Hanley

Cameras belonging to residents in Pembroke Pines captured the dramatic moment when the plane tumbled through the air, hit a tree, and crashed into a front yard – just a few feet away from the houses.

According to People, the plane had taken off from nearby North Perry Airport with a total of four people on board. Miraculously, all the occupants survived the crash.

"What sounded like a very loud muffler was, in fact, an airplane engine stopped by a massive tree," Giovanna Hanley, who was visiting family when the accident happened, said.

Her father-in-law didn't hesitate for a second and immediately rushed to help the passengers on the plane.

Together with other neighbors, he managed to break the plane's window and pull them out of the wreckage.

The four injured people were then taken to the hospital by emergency services.