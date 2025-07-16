Small plane crashes into Florida neighborhood, narrowly missing homes
Pembroke Pines, Florida - Over the weekend, a Florida neighborhood nearly suffered a catastrophe when a small Cessna Skymaster aircraft plummeted from the sky, narrowly missing residential buildings.
Cameras belonging to residents in Pembroke Pines captured the dramatic moment when the plane tumbled through the air, hit a tree, and crashed into a front yard – just a few feet away from the houses.
According to People, the plane had taken off from nearby North Perry Airport with a total of four people on board. Miraculously, all the occupants survived the crash.
"What sounded like a very loud muffler was, in fact, an airplane engine stopped by a massive tree," Giovanna Hanley, who was visiting family when the accident happened, said.
Her father-in-law didn't hesitate for a second and immediately rushed to help the passengers on the plane.
Together with other neighbors, he managed to break the plane's window and pull them out of the wreckage.
The four injured people were then taken to the hospital by emergency services.
North Perry Airport has suffered several accidents
Although this time everything went off without a hitch, residents of Pembroke Pines are still deeply shocked – but North Perry Airport is no stranger to this.
Back in 2021, there was a crash in which a four-year-old died when a small plane crashed into a car.
In the past five years, there are said to have been a total of 36 incidents there.
Mayor Angelo Castillo is pushing for changes after the latest crash.
"This community wants to feel safe," he said. "I'm calling on the Broward County Commission to conduct a full, complete and independent investigation of safety at this airport."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Giovanna Hanley