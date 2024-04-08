Southwest Airlines flight forced to turn around in latest shocking Boeing incident

Denver, Colorado - A Southwest Airlines flight returned safely to Denver after an engine cowling fell off during takeoff on Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration said, the latest in a spate of safety incidents involving Boeing.

A Southwest Airlines flight to Houston returned to Denver after an engine cowling fell off during takeoff on Sunday. © Screenshot/X/Cooper Glass

The FAA said in a statement that Southwest Airlines Flight 3695, a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet, returned to Denver International Airport "after the crew reported the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap."



The plane, which took off for Houston at 8:15 AM CT Sunday, was towed to the gate after landing and the FAA would investigate the incident, the US aviation authority said.

Southwest said in a statement to CNN that there were no injuries on board and apologized to passengers.

"We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees," CNN quoted Southwest as saying.

ABC News said the carrier had described the incident as a "mechanical issue" and said passengers were rebooked on other flights.

Videos taken by passengers showed what appeared to be part of the cowling hanging off and flapping in the wind.

Boeing declined to comment publicly on the incident, while Southwest did not respond immediately to AFP.