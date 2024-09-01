Three killed as plane crashes into residential area and sets home on fire

Fairview, Oregon - A small plane crashed into a residential area east of the city of Portland, Oregon , leaving three people dead.

Footage showed flames and a column of smoke rising from the residential area after the crash of a Cessna. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@imurpartha

According to a report from the FAA report, a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed on Saturday around 10:30 AM local time in the town of Fairview.

"At some point during the crash, it hit a power pole or tower, causing it to fall over," Deputy John Plock of the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said, per KATU.

"The aircraft crashed into a building of townhomes, and that structure also caught fire."

The deceased victims were two occupants of the plane and one person residing in the townhouse.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," the FAA said in a statement.

"The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates."