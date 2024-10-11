Trapped tourists rescued after getting stuck underground at Colorado gold mine

Cripple Creek, Colorado - One person died and 23 others were rescued after an elevator malfunctioned during a tour of a disused Colorado gold mine on Thursday, which had left a dozen people stuck underground for several hours.

Nearly two dozen people were rescued while one died after getting trapped underground at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour, outside Cripple Creek, Colorado. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

The incident occurred during the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine Tour, which takes visitors 1,000 feet underground.

A group of 11 people, including two children, were in the elevator when the failure occurred, Teller County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday. One person died as a result of the malfunction, and four received minor injuries.

First responders at the scene "determined that a malfunction occurred with the elevator that brings visitors into and out of the mine," the statement said, without explaining the cause of the problem.

"We did have one fatality that occurred during this issue at 500 feet," county sheriff Jason Mikesell told a news conference earlier.

The 11 people were brought to the surface by the same elevator that had malfunctioned, according to the sheriff's office.

An additional 12 people, who had been stranded in a tunnel at the bottom of the mine, were "safely rescued," Governor Jared Polis said in a post on X late Thursday.