Two people and a dog are dramatically rescued from sinking boat

Two people and a dog were saved from a sinking boat in a dramatic rescue operation that took place off the Georgia coast. Find out more at TAG24.

By Simone Bischof

Savannah, Georgia - Two people and a dog were rescued from a sinking boat dramatic last-minute rescue operation.

A dog named Reggie and its human friends were saved from a sinking boat off the coast of Savannah, Georgia.
A dog named Reggie and its human friends were saved from a sinking boat off the coast of Savannah, Georgia.  © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@USCGSoutheast

The accident occurred just outside the coastal city of Savannah.

According to a report by WSB-TV, Coast Guard officials saw a catamaran sink near the Saint Simons Sound inlet.

The team immediately initiated a rescue operation, and a Coast Guard helicopter crew arrived at the scene and brought the two passengers to safety, along with their canine companion named Reggie, who was tied to the boat.

Kid banned from theme park after getting stuck in a claw machine to steal toy
Accidents Kid banned from theme park after getting stuck in a claw machine to steal toy

"We were able to locate the survivors exact position because of an alert from their personal locator beacon," Coast Guard Officer Tyler Murray said.

"A PLB transmits personalized distress signals and helps us find you during a search and rescue missions. If you own a boat, the Coast Guard highly recommends this safety equipment. It can save your life as we saw firsthand."

Photos of the operation were subsequently posted to the Coast Guard's Twitter page for all to see!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/@USCGSoutheast

More on Accidents: