Two-year-old boy miraculously survives fall from 15th floor near Washington

Montgomery County, Maryland - A two-year-old boy has fallen from the 15th floor of a high-rise building near Washington – and survived, reports said on Friday.

A small boy in the Washington DC area fell from the 15th floor of a building and survived (stock image). © 123RF/bluraz

The boy's fall from the apartment balcony was reportedly cushioned by bushes on the ground, according to a local fire department spokesperson in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Additionally, the fact that the boy was still so small likely helped, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the television station ABC.

"His age and size and weight is really what helped, because if he had been any heavier, he may not have survived," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

"I think it was a combination of those bushes being there, those shrubs, and his size and weight," he added.

The child suffered "traumatic" injuries and went with a parent to a local hospital, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.