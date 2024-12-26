United Airlines announces discovery of body in plane's wheel well

Kahului, Hawaii - A lifeless body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight that landed in Hawaii on Christmas Eve, with investigations into the incident ongoing.

A dead body was found in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Maui, Hawaii. © REUTERS

"Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft," the airline told CNN.

"The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft," it added. "At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well."

Flight UA202 had traveled from Chicago to Maui without experiencing any irregularities.

Hawaii News Now reported that United Airlines was now working with the Maui Police Department to determine exactly what happened. No details about the deceased person's identity have been released so far.

In 2014, data from the Federal Aviation Administration revealed that over three quarters of all attempts to sneak on to an airplane's wheel well, nose well, or other unpressurized areas result in death.