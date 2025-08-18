Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 18, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 8/18/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

How do you feel heading into the new week? The daily horoscope can give you a head's up about what to expect this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, August 18, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/18/2025. © unsplash/Guillermo Ferla Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Each sign of the zodiac has individual characteristics. With the help of astrology, you can sharpen your self-awareness and learn to understand your personality. It's important to take time to reflect and set priorities. Otherwise, you might get swept up in everything going on around you and lose sight of the big picture. The current constellation of stars will bring hidden needs to light. Trust your intuition as you embark on a new week this Monday. The horoscope can provide guidance to help you get going in the right direction!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone is trying desperately to win your affection. Hold your loved ones close; they will be your support network through good and bad times. Things are starting to look up professionally.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Sometimes, you have to accept a temporary defeat and live to fight another day. You are trying to avoid obligations and tasks. It's okay to take a chill day, but make sure you aren't overburdening others.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Assess what it is wise to demand in negotiations. Compromise might be necessary. Going too far could damage your chances for future collaboration.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You find solutions where others only find problems. You don't let anyone put you off and are ready to seize new opportunities. This is the only way to reach your goal!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't rush through your tasks. Efficiency and self-control are the words of the day. Don't keep your partner in the dark about an important matter.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Whether you intend to or not, you might be putting others under pressure. Reflect on how you can ease the tension. Indulge your desire for a rare treat.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Financially, things are looking good. Future plans are off to a good start. Romantically, don't be so impetuous. Someone is interested in really getting to know you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

It's a good time to catch up on emails and messages. You do brilliant work and make smart moves. This won't go unnoticed!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Strike the right balance between planning and spontaneity. You have plenty of opportunities before you. Work on your mobility with stretching or yoga.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your creativity is unmatched! Your ideas will generate a lot of conversation. Don't let the attention get to your head.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You give your all and work hard. Make sure to make time for friends in your busy schedule. It's important not to let those relationships languish.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20