US soldiers honored in Germany after heroic highway rescue: "You saved people's lives"

Zwickau, Germany - US soldiers are making a big difference abroad, as they stepped in to help after a major accident took its toll. Now, they are being honored for their quick action and saving lives.

US Staff Sergeant Joseph Williams (l.) received an honor from Zwickau Police Chief Dirk Lichtenberger on Wednesday. © Maik Börner

The Zwickau Police Department in Germany honored six US soldiers on Wednesday for their bravery.

On May 22, 2023, a Fiat driver crashed into the end of a traffic jam on the major A72 highway near Plauen, Germany. Four cars were destroyed and five victims were injured, some seriously.

The soldiers honored – Private Isaac Salsbery (20), and Sergeants Joseph Williams (44), Brandon Williams (27), Nicolas Gomez (23), Jarrett Long (25), Ulises Hernandez (25) – were members of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment from Vilseck in Bavaria, and came to the ceremony from a NATO exercise in Poland. US Consul David T. Panetti from Leipzig was also in attendance.

At the time of the accident, the military members recalled witnesses walking on the highway and "calling for help."

Gomez said he and his comrades didn't think twice and jumped out of their vehicles towards the wreckage. What they saw shocked them.

"Even though we train for war, it was a hard job getting the injured out of their cars," Gomez said. "The VW driver was particularly bad."