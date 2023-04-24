Disneyland dragon catches fire during live show

Anaheim, California - A fire broke out at the Disneyland theme park in California over the weekend as one of the figures during a live show went up in flames.

A model of Maleficent the dragon caught fire at Disneyland during a live show over the weekend. © Collage: @LEARNTHISBIZ/TMX via REUTERS & Tim Turensek via REUTERS

During Saturday night's live show of Fantasmic!, a 45-foot dragon figure suddenly caught fire at Disneyland.

Videos circulating on the internet depict a burning dragon as cast members and visitors are given orders to evacuate Tom Sawyer Island, where the show took place.

Announcements can be heard over a loudspeaker saying the "performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances."

The fire department reported no injuries in the incident, according to ABC. There were initially no details about the damage that may have resulted from the accident.

Fantasmic! features Mickey Mouse in his classic role as the Sorcerer's Apprentice and uses special effects with water and fire along with clips of Disney movies.