Fire breaks out inside ride at Disney World's EPCOT park

Orlando, Florida - Black smoke billowed over the happiest place on Earth as a large fire broke out at Walt Disney World on Saturday evening.

Black smoke billowed over EPCOT's French pavilion after a fire broke out in Remy's Ratatouille Adventure. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Anish Sheth & Britt Kreutzer

When the fire broke out in EPCOT, the theme park was full.

Guests were enjoying the evening at the French pavilion, sitting happily with croissants and watching street performers.

Suddenly, a fire broke out within the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride!

The first emergency call was received at around 7 PM, as reported by Fox35.

The Pixar-inspired ride was immediately evacuated, and numerous park visitors had to leave the surrounding French pavilion.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

Footage taken from the park's Skyliner cable cars shows people leaving EPCOT via the emergency exit as flames blazed in the background.