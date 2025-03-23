Fire breaks out inside ride at Disney World's EPCOT park
Orlando, Florida - Black smoke billowed over the happiest place on Earth as a large fire broke out at Walt Disney World on Saturday evening.
When the fire broke out in EPCOT, the theme park was full.
Guests were enjoying the evening at the French pavilion, sitting happily with croissants and watching street performers.
Suddenly, a fire broke out within the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride!
The first emergency call was received at around 7 PM, as reported by Fox35.
The Pixar-inspired ride was immediately evacuated, and numerous park visitors had to leave the surrounding French pavilion.
Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.
Footage taken from the park's Skyliner cable cars shows people leaving EPCOT via the emergency exit as flames blazed in the background.
EPCOT reopens French pavilion after fire at Remy's Ratatouille Adventure
According to the latest reports, the fire broke out in a walk-in cooler within the backstage area of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and quickly grew in size.
The cause of the fire was initially unclear, but the fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department, per AP.
That same evening, the French pavilion – which features a replica of the Eiffel Tower, typical bistros, and Paris-inspired shops – was reopened.
Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, located in the back of the French pavilion, first opened in 2021.
The 4D ride invites guests to shrink down to the size of a rat as they follow the titular rodent through a busy night in the kitchen.
