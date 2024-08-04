Over 200 firefighters rush in as New York City house fire spreads throughout neighborhood

Queens, New York - More than 200 firefighters and EMS workers rushed to the New York City borough of Queens yesterday afternoon where a fire spread to seven houses. Over a dozen people were injured in the blaze.

More than 200 firefighters rushed to the New York City borough of Queens yesterday afternoon where a fire spread to seven houses. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/New York City Fire Department (FDNY)

As the New York Fire Department announced on Facebook, emergency crews were called to a fire at a private home around 4 PM.

"When the fire companies arrived on the scene, they encountered a rapidly expanding fire condition," said Acting Chief of Department John Esposito.

Flames were raging through five houses, while two other buildings were slightly alight.

The street behind them, including garages and parked cars, were also affected.

"It was a very dangerous operation on a very hot day today," Esposito added.

Eleven firefighters and three civilians suffered minor injuries during the extinguishing work.



In total, 44 units were brought in to fight back the 5-alarm fire and FDNY Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the fire's cause.