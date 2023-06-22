Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, June 22, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 6/22/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of astrological forces will influence your thoughts and feelings on Thursday, June 22? The daily horoscope has the scoop on your cosmic journey, so take destiny into your own hands and shape the future!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 6/22/2023. © 123RF/anatoliygleb Feeling a bit conflicted about how to act or think? Well, that might just be the Moon's doing, as it continues to wax before entering a void phase later on Thursday. That means the time for action will soon give way to a moment best spent reflecting. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, balance is key when the universe is sending out conflicting signals. Considering a major career move? Spend the afternoon going over the pros and cons again! Are feelings of love for someone special overwhelming you? Then it's best to talk them over and get to the heart of the matter. Whatever you do, astrology is the guide can take you down the right path in all areas of life! Here's what the daily horoscope can do for you!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your everyday life is anything but boring, but a little less of everything will do you good. The people close to you can see a burnout coming. Work on your empathy by putting yourself in someone else's shoes.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You recognize potential connections quickly, and that's always a benefit in business. New approaches to solving old problems are needed.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You haven't been this charming in a long time. Don't just coast on your charisma, Gemini, and remember to take care of your health. You can use a mix of relaxation and fitness exercises.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Moderation is good in sports as it is in all areas of life. You've been burning the candle at both ends and it's starting to show. If you feel rushed and pressured, make a conscious effort to focus on the essentials. Proper rest is key.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't avoid questions from your friends by deflecting them. In the long run, you won't be able to avoid a clear answer. A big change in your personal life might cause you headaches.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't be afraid of new challenges, you can do it! A quick and easy win shouldn't tempt you into rash decisions. Better think carefully before you do anything.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A nice gesture touches your heart and could lead to much, much more! You're a very sensitive person, Libra, so listen to your gut feeling.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Surround yourself only with people who give you positive energy, especially because your mood isn't great at the moment. Find someone that supports you, but don't forget about your duties, however unpleasant they may be.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't take on so many projects at once, there's a risk of getting bogged down. Team sports suit you best: you keep yourself fit and get to hang out with friends.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have an important conversation coming up, and you know exactly what you want to accomplish. Stay calm, but address the facts! This will move things forward.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can now throw yourself into work, those energy levels are back up again. Things are looking up in personal, as well as your professional life: with an open heart, there's nothing you can't achieve!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20