Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 7/9/2025. © 123rf.com/Olena Bogadereva Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini: no matter what your star sign, the power of astrology can help you deal with anything life throws your way. By channeling the Moon's energies and planetary vibes, you can shape destiny according to your own designs, whether you're looking for success at work, happiness in love, or progress in fitness. Let the horoscope enrich your perspective and discover ways to turn every challenge into an opportunity to grow as a person. You can't change the past, but the future is in your hands. Take charge and find your own way forward!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your circle of friends can't understand your behavior, which is confrontational and at times even hostile. You really need to take stoke of what's causing your negative emotions and reach out for some help.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

There's a chilly atmosphere at the moment, so don't expect too much from your relationship – at least not before you fix the underlying issues. Work is taking up too much of your time, Taurus!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Keep your eyes open, there are opportunities around every corner today. You are fun-loving and energetic, all you need is the right focus to channel those qualities in the right direction.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You find it hard to resist a seductive adventure, which may cause problems for attached Cancers. A constant need for change won't let you rest, but you still need to plan ahead.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

At work, you score points with your motivation and commitment. Everything should be open to questioning, even relationships. Figuring out what you truly want to achieve is key.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It shouldn't be difficult for you to set everything right at work. You really have a good nose for money and are trusted by all the right decision-makers. Step forward and take responsibility.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Being fickle will eventually cost you relationships that you hold dear. Bring out your thoughtful side and deal with emotional issues head on instead of letting them fester.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're smothering others with your desire for closeness. Take a moment to reestablish some emotional balance. Don't get nervous about a work matter, you're well-prepared for everything and nothing can go wrong.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A wonderful time awaits you, especially with your family. Singles should become much more self-critical and proceed with caution before diving into a new romantic adventure at every chance.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your finances may unexpectedly receive a major boost. Invest carefully and you could be looking at a major windfall soon. Sleep will prove elusive, so make sure you get plenty of rest during the day.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have to step on the gas, even if your motivation is flagging. Leave the beaten path and look for a challenge. Your partner will do anything to please you, don't neglect their feelings!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20