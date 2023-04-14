Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 14, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 4/14/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Friday, April 14, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 4/14/2023. The universe is always in motion, and the positions of the celestial bodies send different vibes our way each and every day. Your daily horoscope can help you make sense of the energies that are coming today. Regardless if you were born under Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, you can use the magic of the day to your advantage. This Friday, the moon is a waxing crescent in the air sign of Aquarius. These lunar vibes can make dealing with emotions complicated for many signs. Check out your daily reading to see if you should be unpacking these feelings with friends.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't beat yourself up or give in to doubt. Try giving yourself some more love. Even if not everyone applauds your efforts, you are very convincing.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Try not to overdo it, Taurus, or you'll wear yourself out. If you're worried about your weight, make sure you have healthy stuff on your plate.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't shy away now! The job opportunities are good. Make sure you're stretching, or things could get even more tense.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're feeling discouraged and are fighting for your position with clenched teeth. Don't give up! You've got this. You aren't an easy one to read, which is why people aren't sure where they stand with you.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Even though you radiate passion and know how to be seductive, there are clouds forming over your relationship. Leo, if your partner does something you don't respect, you might not find them attractive anymore.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You have a good eye for connections and know how to use your professional contacts. Talk to your partner; you don't actually know how they feel or what's on their mind.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're in full bloom and are getting some real attention. Your coworkers won't be pleased about mistakes, so work carefully.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're into discussions where everyone can participate. You feel that spring energy in your bones and want to get out there and enjoy it.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Be patient and you'll find a new perspective. Your relationship is developing nicely. You and your partner like doing things together.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn, postpone that date if you can. You need time to think and muster up some strength. If you can't get what you want right now, you need a new plan.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're feeling snazzy. Use your free time for some exercise. Avoid discussions about money and finances today, or you'll find yourself in hot water.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20