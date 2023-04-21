Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 21, 2023
Are you looking for advice for your love life or career? Your daily horoscope for has the stellar scoop you need this Friday! Discover the hidden possibilities with the help of some cosmic wisdom.
Your free horoscope on Friday, April 21, 2023
What kind of vibes will affect Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini today?
Should your zodiac sign be mulling over the past or focused on the future?
The sun is in the steadfast sign of Taurus until May 20. This is a great time to ask yourself how you can bring a little more luxury into your life. Maybe it's time to treat yourself to something simple but nice, like a new pair of socks or some relaxation.
The Moon is also waxing in Taurus this Friday, so you might need to work on accepting changes that aren't under your control.
Use your daily reading to find balance and serenity, and let astrology guide you down the right path for you!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your highs are amazing, and your lows are painful. The rollercoaster you're on right now will make you nauseous in the long run. But if you can hang on for a bit longer, the ride may be worth it.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You're set to succeed in something very special. Can't cope with a problem on your own? Your loved ones are ready to help, turn to someone you trust!
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Don't overdo it today. Gemini, stop throwing yourself under the bus! Everyone makes mistakes and has ups and downs.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Illusions won't get you far, just follow the facts! Stop being so hasty and creating unnecessary chaos. Keep calm. With your drive and verve, you can take on anything.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
It's all just a matter of time. No resting on past successes for dramatic signs like you. Watch yourself today, you're floating around in dream land.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Don't you dare forget that promise you made! Your partner certainly hasn't. You keep putting yourself under enormous pressure to perform. Think about your health and take some time to unwind.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Don't go making a name for yourself at the expense of others. Keep your feet on the ground. Be smart with your money today.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Use those positive lunar vibes to strive for your professional goals. Don't let your love of comfort make you lazy. Get moving and get some fresh air in you.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You can't expect others to be patient when you're intolerant. Your problems melt like lemon drops when you're with your love.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Tiny road blocks have you super annoyed. Now's the time to accept some help and postpone important things. Tell that wild friend of yours to think with their head.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Dreams have power. Keep focusing on yours. You're one clever water sign, Aquarius! Your brains will get you far.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Friends and family are disappointed because you haven't been honoring agreements. Don't be tricked by false flattery today!
Cover photo: unsplash/Gian D.