Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, August 4, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Friday 8/4/2023

The daily horoscope for Friday!



Your free horoscope on Friday, August 4, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 8/4/2023. © 123rf.com/studio3321 Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling a bit more intuitive today? That may be due to the Moon's position in Pisces. Focusing might be tricky for some signs, as the Sun is squared to Neptune. Should you play it safe or dare to break the mold this Friday? Each approach has its pros and cons, but staying open to new things means some romantic excitement could be coming your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Everyone is into finding compromises today, so reaching understandings will be easier. Don't you dare go poking other people's wounds! That won't help anyone heal, Aries.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't only make calculated moves. Sometimes you've got to go with those spontaneous impulses. You've got to focus on taking tensions down a notch. You can't cope with stress right now.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Now's a good time to take a financial risk or lower your expectations, Gemini. Your chances for success are high, and some things may just fall right into your lap. Just don't let this make you passive.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

When it comes to dealing with people in power today, restraint is key. Your world is growing, allow your curiosity, connections, and positivity to expand.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You and your partner may not find a solution to this particular spat. Someone is hoping to catch your attention.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Keep striving for those big goals, but keep your eyes peeled for other opportunities. Your calculations are correct. Don't let a good chance pass you by.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You need to take regular breaks. Don't count on coincidences, you've got to exercise your critical mind. You've been too gullible lately, wise up, Libra!



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You feel good physically. If you want to stay that way, focus on getting exercise, fresh air, and healthy food. Professionally, what counts most is your ability to commit to long term projects and plans.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You crave security and fear loss. Sagittarius, no matter how long you brood, you won't find a better solution than following your gut instinct.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're in danger of losing your grip on reality. Your partner can help you solve some of what's been eating at you. Allow your loved ones to care for you, Capricorn.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep on striving and growing. Don't try to revel in old successes. Harmony is in the air and your development is positive and visible.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20