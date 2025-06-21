Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, June 21, 2025
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your sweetheart has a guilty conscience because they didn't want to hurt you. Organize your schedule so that you have more time for your love.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You have endless energy and should simply enjoy yourself. Get together with some friends for music and dancing! Financially, things are looking good, and you can count on an additional source of money – but don't become reckless.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
A time of carefree joy and relaxation is dawning for you, because you can free yourself from burdensome duties and useless scruples. Nothing can hold you back now. You are full of ideas, feelings, and zest for action.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
From a professional point of view, you will take on new tasks and projects with great enthusiasm. However, emotions and mood swings make you unpredictable for others.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Couples will discover new friends or stimulating activities. Your health is at its peak.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Pay attention to your feelings and emotions. It's important that you approach everything with your heart and switch off your head. Drink a lot of water to detoxify yourself.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Take a critical look at your financial situation – you need to be careful. There can't always be a scapegoat!
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You don't need any special impetus to take action, and you don't need to feel guilty. Your mental state is stable. Trust in yourself, and you will succeed.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
If you can't get your old love out of your head, then get in touch! Stumbling blocks will always be put in your way. Be flexible, and plan as little as possible. Your job is safe.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Forgiveness is the best cure – you can only gain from it. Not all polite people are also well-disposed towards you. Mistrust superficial friendliness that does not come from the heart.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Don't let the skeptics slow you down – you're right on trend. You'll overcome problems in your private life on your own. You can feel completely secure; everything will be fine.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Drink more water to detoxify your whole body. Make time to exercise. In the past, you have rested too much on your laurels – stay focused!
Cover photo: 123rf / peach123rf