Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 6, 2026

Today's horoscope for Friday, 2/6/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Get your Friday vibes on with the help of astrology and let the daily horoscope for February 6 show you the way to a bright future!

Your free horoscope on Friday, February 6, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 2/6/2026. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: every zodiac sign is connected to the energy of the constellations and planets.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone has been trying to slow you down for a long time. Decouple yourself from energy vampires and focus on your own needs for a while. You have the tools to successfully assert yourself.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Some business deals are too good to be true, be on your guard for tempting traps. This isn't the right time for taking risks. Keep an eye on your health and listen to the signals your body is sending.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your intellectual abilities are at their height. Take on new projects and responsibilities while pursuing the things that give you pleasure, but whatever you do, don't go it all alone.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can count on inner balance and harmony. The head rules the heart when it comes to professional decisions, but feelings also play an important role. Let them guide you, Cancer!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A low mood has made you a bit too serious and withdrawn. Reach out to loved ones and let them inspire you. At work, you have bright ideas that need to be explored. Don't keep them to yourself.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Trust is good, control is better. Plan ahead of time if you're looking for changes in your career. You know where your heart belongs, but keep chickening out. There's no avoiding the truth, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You have to cultivate friendships, not just seek to profit from them. New ventures aren't favored at the moment, but existing projects can thrive if you stay patient and diligent.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Only surround yourself with people who understand what you need – positivity and kindness. Stress is your great enemy, do whatever it takes to eliminate it. That means more rest and relaxation, and less conforming to others' expectations.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You shouldn't rush things in love, Sagittarius. Venus has your back, just let it all happen. There's something inside you that will give you the right answer to a difficult question. Listen to that voice.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're prepared to stand up for your convictions, but make sure that you don't become dogmatic. With skillful diplomacy, you'll get all the praise you've been craving. Singles are going through a dry spell, but that will soon come to an end.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Once again, you've created the perfect condition for both personal and professional growth. Now it's all about keeping them in place. Don't overcomplicate things, Aquarius!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20