Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign has plenty to learn from the movements of the stars and planets. No matter how complicated your circumstances may be, destiny is whatever you make of them. And you'll never have to do it alone: astrology is your faithful guide, whether you're looking for happiness in love, progress at work, or more resilience in health. Step out of the shadows of the past and into the light of the future. With a little bit of cosmic luck and confidence in your limitless potential, there's nothing you can't achieve. Turn Wednesday's challenges into opportunities for personal and professional growth with the help of your daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't try to fool your partner by hiding your feelings. They can see through to the real you, Aries. It's time to open up and be honest about your vision of the future, even if it leads to an uncomfortable conversation.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You want to be praised, but sometimes that just ends up confusing your priorities. People know what you're capable of. You just need to show it on a more consistent basis.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You've developed clever strategies for dealing with difficult people at work. Use them to solve a brewing conflict that may affect you in the future. If you allow yourself to be guided by feelings, you'll discover new insights.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A flirt is likely to become something much more serious. Listen to your body, it will tell you exactly what's best for you. Health is the greatest wealth, Cancer. Be kinder to yourself.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't let the negative talk dissuade you from pursuing your goals. No matter what you do, some feathers will be ruffled. Stand your ground, it's worth it in the long run.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You have a wonderful time ahead of you, which can bring you a lot both professionally and personally. Leave nothing to chance, be proactive, and demand what you think you deserve.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Strive for a compromise that satisfies your partner without subordinating your own needs. Venus will gift you a charming aura that can be of great use in interactions with others today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Slow down your hectic pace, Scorpio. Some projects just take time, and your energy reserves are finite. Rest, relaxation, and enjoyment are not luxuries – they're essential for a balanced life.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Relationships thrive as hearts beat to the same beat. You share joys and sorrows, and understand each other without words. Singles are also likely to have promising encounters, as long as they're willing to take a risk.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may feel a bit listless and exhausted today. Listen to your body, Capricorn. You can't count on the stars to give you a boost of energy. Only proper rest will do the trick.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

There's an opportunity for you to gain a completely new perspective, but that requires letting go of strongly held assumptions. Whatever you do, show full commitment. Success will follow.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20