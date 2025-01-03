Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, January 3, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday 1/3/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Get that Friday feeling from a boost of cosmic energy courtesy of your daily horoscope for January 3! Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign today.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 1/3/2025. © 123RF/peach123rf Not every question has an answer, but you'll never find out unless you ask it. The start of a new year is a great time to reflect on past, present, and future. What are your goals in life? Is your love life in need of a reset? Can your career reach new heights? Do you need to focus more on matters of health? Your journey starts with identifying the path forward. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – let astrology shine a light on what matters most and guide you to your goals. By channeling the cosmic energies that shape our thoughts and feelings, you'll reach that elusive balance and your true potential! Read on and rely on the insights of your faithful horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You don't like playing second fiddle and end up feeling rejected if you're not constantly needed. That may be the true root of your relationship issues. Remember, singles – opposites attract!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You need more downtime than you'd actually like to admit. Rest is crucial at this time of year. One long look and a tempting smile have caught your eye. What are you going to do about it, Taurus?

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your finances are drying up, time to reassess your spending habits! Don't rely on luck that may never come. You need to be proactive and create the conditions for success.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're concentrating on personal development, rather than just advancing at work. That's good in the long run, but be prepared to suffer some short-term pain. Spend time with friends who get you.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Only being pulling out all the stops and using all your confidence will you make an impression at work. Take a chance and don't fear failure, Leo. You have the emotional tools to deal with any challenges.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Make sure you listen to all sides before intervening in a family spat. There's someone you can't get out of your head. Keep calm and think carefully about what you really want.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You are bursting with strength, inspiration, and determination. Put these to good use by starting a new project. There may be more behind a flirt that has sent your heart racing.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you feel a bit listless, don't give in to the temptation of just lounging around. Set yourself some fitness goals and start today. You'll unlock potential you never knew you had.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take plenty of walks and breathe in that fresh air. You'll get more inspiration from nature than you will from just sitting around. Feel your feelings, Sagittarius! They hold important messages.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can easily manage some extra work, but don't overdo it. Your energy is finite and it's best to concentrate on one thing at a time. Mental peace comes from accepting that there are things you can't control.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're getting a lot of love and affection from your partner, return the favor and don't take them for granted! A new challenge at work makes you insecure, but this is exactly what you need.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20