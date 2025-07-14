Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 14, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 7/14/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What cosmic messages does the universe have for your zodiac sign at the start of a new week? Let the light of the daily horoscope shine on your Monday and take charge of your own destiny!

Your free horoscope on Monday, July 14, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 7/14/2025. © 123rf.com/Yaroslava Kovalska Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: no matter what your star sign, you can always find moral support in the cosmic forces that shape our thoughts and feelings.

Sometimes, slowing down will get you to your destination faster than speeding up. Take a moment to reconnect to the constellations and that inner voice that help you make the right decisions. Astrology is all about shifting the gaze both outward and inward: look up to the skies and dream big as you tap into your emotional strength. The horoscope can help you achieve your objectives in all areas in life, whether you're looking for happiness in love, success at work, or resilience in health. Every day of every week is a new opportunity to grow. Start your journey now!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Once again, you will skillfully use your charm to achieve your goals at work. Be careful, though. There are risks to making every negotiation deeply personal. Create some distance before you dive in too deep.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The finishing line is within sight. Don't lose patience now, you still have enough stamina to complete the race. New contacts and a helpful piece of information will get things moving at work.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Even if prospects aren't looking too rosy in love, one small gesture can make the world of a difference. Heed advice from an experienced mentor. Your thinking isn't sufficiently clear at the moment.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Take your feelings seriously. Your ego is very vulnerable to criticism and you're prone to reacting impulsively. Don't take out your turmoil on others. There's enough tension in the air already.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You can't get out of a dilemma by avoiding it forever. Take charge of the situation by acting – more is lost by indecision than by making the wrong decision. The stars will show you the way, ultimately.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're working with a clear plan in mind, which gives you the ability to carry out complex projects and tasks. Try to get your various aches and pains under control, however minor they may seem.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let the chips fall as they may, everything else is in your hands. Tender moments with a loved one will give you the inner peace you need to make progress across all fronts.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

An attractive flirt could lead you into a complicated situation. Beware of the consequences, Scorpio. You have high standards at work, which is a recipe for conflict. Use diplomacy!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Nothing can shake your good mood today. Go with the flow and spread your positivity. You only need to make small changes in your diet to see some great results

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

There's something wrong in your relationship and you know it. Time to stop avoiding reality. Tackle your problems head on, with full honesty. You certainly won't get bored at work today, be prepared for some turmoil.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're only interested in the beautiful things in life today. Indulge your artistic and creative impulses, the same old routines won't do it for you. Love has a funny way of sneaking up on people when they least expect it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20