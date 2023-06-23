Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 23, 2023
Let the daily horoscope on June 23 usher in that Friday feeling and follow the stars' advice over the horizon and into the weekend!
Your free horoscope on Friday, June 23, 2023
The lunar energies of a void Moon affect each zodiac sign differently.
But whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, you might feel that things are going a bit slow today.
And that's OK!
Release yourself from the shackles of robotic productivity and reconnect to the value of reflection. Friday, June 23, can be about thinking rather than doing. Admire the things in your life that give you joy and shift into a lower gear for a bit.
That doesn't mean you won't be able to make progress in the areas of life most important to you – but you won't know where you're headed until you take a moment to look at the map!
Astrology can be your navigator on the way to a better tomorrow!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Keep your promises, however difficult it may be. You don't want to look untrustworthy, Aries! That kind of reputation is hard to change. If you feel stuck in a relationship, it's better to listen to your inner voice and reckon with the truth.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
If you're unhappy with where you're at, do something about it! Think things through and make a rational decision on where to go from here. Any problems in your relationship can only be solved through conversation.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Today is your lucky day! Do something with friends or family, share your dreams and desires. Support is all around you, all you need to do is accept it. Your finances are nice and stable.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You're unstoppable at work others are genuinely excited about your projects. Use your uncanny ability to get everyone involved and motivated, Cancer!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You feel calm and serene, but there's a risk of becoming lethargic. Try to figure out whether the creeping boredom due to what you're doing or where you're doing it. You need to get clear about what you truly want.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your workload is enormous right now – take your foot off the gas and give yourself a break. Even if things aren't looking rosy financially, there's no point in working until you drop. Some strategic budgeting will help, Virgo.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Your partner needs to know if they're still number one on your list of priorities. Pay more attention to them and stop losing it every time something unexpected happens. Surprises are a part of life, and some of them can even turn into opportunities.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Too much caffeine is definitely not good for you. Communicate more openly and tell those you trust what you're thinking. If you need help, don't hesitate to ask friends!
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You radiate composure and everyone benefits from that. Be cautious when it comes to business deals at the moment. There might be radical change afoot and you don't want to be left holding the bag.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You're more relaxed than usual – it suits you, Capricorn. Still, don't try to hide from your partner, they can see through your charade. With openness and honesty, your relationship can only get better.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're built to take on responsibility and lead others. The person who's stolen your heart makes you happy precisely because they this and support your vision.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Rationality is important if you want to come to terms with the inevitable. Some decision demands compromise, and that's a skill to be learned. Your judgments are a bit too subjective, so listen to the advice of a trusted person.
