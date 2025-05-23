Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 23, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 5/23/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Get your Friday dose of good vibes and cosmic inspiration from the daily horoscope for May 23!

Your free horoscope on Friday, May 23, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/23/2025. © 123RF / djvstock Whether the sun is shining on your love life, or storm clouds are gathering at work, you can always count on astrology to show you the way forward. Make the most of the opportunities that life gives you and don't waste a single day, no matter what challenges you're facing. Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces – has a special connection to the universe's energies, and they always tend towards balance and harmony. With a bit of confidence and some cosmic luck, you'll be able to take small steps towards your big goals today. Let the daily horoscope show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel uplifted and carried by confidence in everything you do. Professionally and romantically, this is an advantageous time. Postpone decisions on financial matters a little longer.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your approach to your career is well-thought-out and realistic. You only get involved in a test of strength if you are really convinced that you will win. Stay hydrated today, your endurance will be tested.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

It's almost always the case that your inner voice knows deeper truths, which is why you sometimes try to ignore it. Stop being so suspicious whenever someone shows genuine interest in you.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

With charisma and confidence, you conquer all hearts. There are important decisions to be made in professional matters today, even though they may not seem like it.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The more you take on extra responsibilities, the more you develop self-belief. Your partner misses your warmth as you focus increasingly on work. A better balance is necessary.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't treat new suggestions with cynicism. As a Virgo, you naturally tend to sit on the fence, but you have to take a stand every once in a while. Figure out what your non-negotiable principles are.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It will do you the world of good to indulge your artistic side today. Your sensitivity keeps you from taking bigger risks in love. Relationships require a certain amount of vulnerability.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Whether you're forging new relationships or spending a nice day with your favorite person in the world, today is for social pursuits. Your main source of energy at the moment is the presence of other people.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You'll have an easier getting that promotion by adopting a diplomatic stance, especially while conflicts rage all around you at work. When it comes to finances, subtlety is better than brute force.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Success makes you even more attractive, but it comes with costs. Don't fall for false flattery, Capricorn, some people are opportunistic. Your fitness levels need a boost.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Professionally, it's worth staying in control even if it slows down your plans. Rebel against the banality of routines and try something new today, even if it doesn't lead to immediate rewards.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20