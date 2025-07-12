Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 12, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 7/12/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your future? Your daily horoscope knows the answers to the most pressing questions in the areas of love, health, and career. Immerse yourself in the wisdom of astrology this Saturday!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/12/2025. © 123rf.com/yurumi Is your zodiac sign one of the lucky ones of the day? Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: past experiences can bring a lot of change for the future. If you tackle problems with both your heart and mind, you can expect more harmony in the future. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, July 7, 2025 Find out how the power of the moon's energies and planetary movements will influence your zodiac sign on Saturday with your free daily horoscope. Use the cosmic tips of astrology as a source of inspiration to get the most out of the weekend!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you carry on like this, you won't get anywhere. Keep in mind that what's going on at home will only escalate if you feel too attacked!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

With a structured approach, you will manage many tasks carefully. A positive Sun aspect supports you in shaping your life positively.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The coming period will be promising as far as love is concerned. Singles will have a lucky hand for the partner of a lifetime. Over the next few days, you will feel very close to someone through a spiritual connection.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You don't feel like flirting at the moment because your thoughts are out of control. Don't let a flatterer wrap you around their finger!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Enjoy the comforts that are offered to you. Make new acquaintances and friends. Love is easily possible today. You feel an unusual desire for life and a longing for joy, pleasure, and love. Go for it – your sweetheart will be thrilled!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Changes are on the horizon, and this is your chance! The planets symbolize a certain groundedness in thinking today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

To maintain harmony, you shouldn't promise yourself anything you can't keep. Strong and vital - what more could you want, it's a good way to live.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are looking at the wrong picture – appearances are deceptive! Reflection and concentration make you calm and prudent.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Whatever you tackle carries the risk of loss. Your energy input fizzles out, and your momentum shoots into the void. Take a break!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are far too trusting – check why your sweetheart doesn't get in touch so often. It's important to balance conflicting needs.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are known for your soft, compassionate heart. Help financially where it's needed, but also set your limits if you have to. You should extend an invitation to your circle of friends again.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20