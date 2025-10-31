Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, October 31, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 10/31/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your fate in love, at work, and everything in between this Friday? Let the daily horoscope for October 31 give you a glimpse into the future!

Your free horoscope on Friday, October 31, 2025

Whether Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, all zodiac signs share a connection to the cosmic forces that shape thoughts and feelings every single day. But everyone experiences these cosmic forces in their own unique way. Astrology is all about tailoring advice to fit the particular circumstances that you may find yourself in. We all seek happiness and love, success and health. But those are just the destinations. The journey will be different for every one of us. Let the daily horoscope guide you down your path and prepare you for any obstacles that could block it. Take heart and trust in the stars!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Ambition and confidence pave the way to professional success, but they can also lead you astray if you don't temper them with a dose of humility. Balance is ultimately what you need, Aries.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Avoid stress and eat plenty of high-vitamin foods today – you'll need all your strength and energy. Singles may suddenly find themselves in tempting situation that has both pluses and minuses.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

As soon as you think you're home and dry, the next challenge will come your way. Don't retreat into your shell, Gemini. You've got more than enough about you to overcome any obstacle.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Remember, a smile is sometimes much more effective at opening doors than a heavy knock. Stop pretending to be tough just for show. People can usually see behind the charade.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your qualities as a good listener are needed more than ever. A loved one is looking for comfort. Be there for them even if it could be inconvenient. You are sending the wrong signals to your partner, be more open to talking it out.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't get involved in a power struggle at work, the stars aren't aligned for a win. You need a lot of time for yourself to think about things. There can be no progress without a clear plan for the future.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The signs are very favorable when it comes to your love life. A special person or even just a fun flirt will enliven your senses. It's time to let your charm shine and show what you're made of.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're raring to unleash all your energy, but may have problems using it effectively. Check your momentum and think before you act. Impulsivity will lead you down the wrong path.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Avoid financial risks, it's a time for consolidating, not building. Even if you don't want to admit it, your body is desperately in need of some work. You don't need to become a bodybuilder to be fit and healthy!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

With you, duty always comes first, and that's exactly what's holding you back sometimes. Be more attuned to your own needs, Capricorn. It's not selfish to prioritize yourself.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

The current lunar phase makes you susceptible to emotional appeals. You're now in a position to connect deeply to other people. Be careful, though. Not everyone deserves your heart.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20