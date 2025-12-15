Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, December 15, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 12/15/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Check out Monday's daily horoscope for important insights on love, career, health, and more. What should you pay attention to as you start the new week?

Your free horoscope on Monday, December 15, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 12/15/2025. © 123RF/robuart Life is full of ups and downs. It's up to us what we make of the challenges and opportunities in our paths. Keeping a positive outlook can help you overcome any hurdles. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Astrology has important insights on love, career, finances, and health for every sign of the zodiac. Set yourself up for success by following the advice in Monday's horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It will take discipline and commitment to get through a rough patch. Focus on finishing one task before starting on the next. Financially, things are starting to look up.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have many opportunities to have fun and relax. Think carefully about the people you surround yourself with. Now is the time to act on that crush.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A relationship is causing you stress. Ask yourself whether you are giving more than you receive. You have a strong desire to take care of others, but you also deserve care and attention in return.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Someone with a major ego is getting a lot of attention. Stay true to yourself, even when you are annoyed. People will recognize your worth in the end.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are disappointed by someone close to you. Don't hold a grudge. Find out how to best move forward. A surprise announcement will create a buzz.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

It's up to you to go after your dreams. You have what it takes, if you are willing to fight for what you want. Don't let your anger get the best of you. Try to be prudent even when you are frustrated.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You shouldn't settle for just anyone. It takes someone who is smart and can make you laugh to truly make you happy. Remember your own worth.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Take extra good care of your health. You are prone to getting sick right now. Take it easy, and try to minimize stress in your life.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Consider the consequences of intemperance on your bank account. Get your priorities straight when it comes to spending, or you could end up in trouble.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Enjoy quality time with your partner, and appreciate each moment together. You are finally able to kick back and relax. It's best not to get involved in a dispute between friends. Keep an open ear, but don't openly take sides.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's a good time for starting new projects at home. Invite your sweetheart to a romantic evening for two. Take time to enjoy those warm, fuzzy feelings of togetherness.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20