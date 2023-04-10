Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/10/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Don't let a case of the Mondays get you down! Let the stars guide you to love, happiness, and riches. The daily horoscope has the cosmic boost your zodiac sign needs.

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 10, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/10/2023. © 123RF/amaviael Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign responds to the lunar energies and planetary movements in its own unique way. Astrology can help you figure out what to do with the vibes the universe sends your way each and every day. This Monday, the Moon moves into the adventure loving sign Sagittarius. Are you ready for a new challenge or project? Do you crave a career or relationship makeover? Whatever your goals and circumstances, the daily horoscope can guide you towards the balance and harmony we all crave! Get the astrological scoop and start a new week in the know!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Right now, you should take care of your financials. You're filled with a strong feeling that makes you want to conquer new horizons. This mood is going to be your new normal for a while.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Try to spend a few pleasant hours with your partner. You amaze and surprise people at work with performance levels that they didn't expect. Be proud of yourself!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't just shrug off your problems, address them and put them in order. You may have some disagreements with friends when your views differ.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's time for some introspection, Cancer. You need to find some clarity in your life. Everyone can see that you have the tools to achieve anything you put your mind to, so why are you the only one still doubting?



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Now isn't the time to withdraw. Try to be open to advice from those who want the world for you. Avoid foods that are hard to digest, your belly is sensitive these days.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Trust yourself, Virgo, always read the fine print. Only people who do the work of getting to know you will find a place in your heart.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Watch out for disturbing external influences in the near future. Don't let them pressure you into overdoing things. You've got the power to make your own decisions. Family wise things are super harmonious.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Head to the gym and work on your back muscles to stop those pesky aches. When making important decisions, take your deepest feelings into account, Scorpio.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's a good time to do something special for the people you love most of all. You're radiating passion, this will impress others.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've got to step into the unknown to make real progress. Dare to jump in and you'll find success. Family life is tense these days.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Having a hard time, Aquarius? Ask a friend for help. You can't always know what your partner wants, so insist on better communication.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20