Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 14, 2025

Start your week with a spring in your step and the daily horoscope for April 14 on your side!

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 14, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/14/2025. © Unsplash/Micah Tindell Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, Monday's cosmic energy can inspire you to reach your goals in love, career, and health. All it takes is some hard work and some luck from the stars! Destiny is ultimately what you make of it, so place one foot in front of the other, take action, and believe in your ability to shape the course of events. All the while, astrology is here to show you the paths available to you in all areas of life. Which ones you take is your choice.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You want to help and do something good for others. If you're feeling stuck romantically, listen to your gut and not just your brain. There are things you're not seeing by being purely rational.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get all the information before making a big career decision. Put your feelers out and listen to more than one opinion. You're a popular one, Taurus, because you're reliable.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

A daring flirt tempts you to come out of your shell. You're very down-to-earth and approachable, but tend to avoid situations that could end in rejection. Take a chance, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you let go of inhibitions, you'll experience pure eroticism. Your thoughts and feelings are now balanced, which makes it easy for you to achieve new heights at work.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Sit down with your partner and talk about what ails your love life. This will dispel doubts and strengthen your relationship. If you make the most of your talents at work, a big step forward awaits you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Self-control is the magic word when it comes to your finances, Virgo. Face your problems head-on and avoid holding on to things that only cause resentment. Your mood is susceptible to big swings today.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

An opportunity that you have been dreaming of for a long time has now presented itself. What are you going to do about it, Libra? Your relationship is harmonious, but a bit stale. It's time for a date night.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Problems at work will disappear on their own and you will soon realize that your worries were unnecessary. Health issues are taking their toll, you've been neglecting your body for too long, Scorpio.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Listen to advice of a good friend, Sagittarius, you're facing a tough decision. Whatever you do, don't neglect your needs. Sometimes, it's OK to be self-centered.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Make the most of the hours you have with your partner today. Happiness won't be found in a life dedicated exclusively to career advancement. Take a moment to consider what truly matters to you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take off your rose-tinted spectacles and take a closer look at your finances. It's time to reassess some of those choices. The stars will inspire you to make good decisions at work today.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20