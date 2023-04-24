Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 24, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/24/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

By believing in yourself, you'll be one step closer to happiness! Astrology can help you find the best path to harmony, and your daily horoscope can give you the key. What do the stars have in store for you this Monday?



Your free horoscope on Monday, April 24, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/24/2023. © 123RF/Liviu Peicu Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: beware, this Monday could be full of contradictory impulses! Some zodiac may feel torn between addressing their concerts directly or skirting their issues. This confusion may be caused by the competing planetary sextiles of Mercury, Mars, and Venus. Try to see if you can find a middle way. Your horoscope can help you figure out what's the most important thing to focus on today. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 23, 2023 The Sun aligns with the North Node, which will send vibes that encourage growth. Ask yourself what parts of your life need some spring cleaning or reinvention. You've got the power to change, and the stars can help light the path to success and happiness!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

When you're committed, you want to succeed. Aries, your motto tends to be: go big or go home. You're a bit of an idealist. Keep a cool head in financial matters.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Taurus focus on your physical fitness, you need cardio and strength. Kind words will go a long way when it comes to fixing things with your partner when they're disappointed.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Time to take what ails you seriously. If you keep taking risks, you've got to be ready to deal with the consequences.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Allow yourself to look towards the future, you've got some new professional opportunities. You're in the mood to shop till you drop, but that won't do your savings any good.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got to take care of yourself. Address your needs and any problems. At work, you may get more opportunities, that can make your coworkers a bit jealous.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

That little voice inside you has the inspiration you need. Empathy will come easy for the next few days, Virgo. You can empathize with others easily. You're in good spirits and full of energy. Do the tough stuff today.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're going to need some patience to get you through the next few days. Watch the caffeine, you don't want to get too jittery. Your evenings may be full of cuddles. Singles should get their flirt on if they're ready for a new partner.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've got to be meticulous. Count your pennies. Scorpio, expressing your contentment is easy right now because you've found a balance between feeling and thinking.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You want to hug the whole world, but give your sweetheart a huge fist. Don't be nervous. You may get a load of cash in an unusual way. Put it to good use and thank those acquaintances.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Someone worth your time is eagerly waiting to meet you. Take a breath, Capricorn, you're doing just fine.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Devote yourself to enjoying the pleasant parts of life. Even if you give it your all at work, it's still going to be hard. Take time to explore your feelings.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20