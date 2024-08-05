Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 5, 2024

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling refreshed and creative at the start of a new week?

The lunar energy is strong today as the Moon begins to wax in Leo before moving into Virgo.

Every zodiac sign can take destiny into their own hands with a bit of confidence and determination. You've just got to be willing to dream and trust your own strength.

Astrology is here to point the way! Find out what direction is best for you in terms of love, work, and wellness.

Use the power of the stars to find the path forward.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Trust your instincts. You're becoming a real organizational talent. Just because something doesn't go your way, doesn't mean you should give up.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

That smile of yours makes you irresistible. You'll gain real recognition with your hard work and discipline.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Not everyone is the same, so your aggressive reactions to having your beliefs challenged are unjustified. You'll need to clean up this mess. Love could be coming your way, be on the lookout.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Start small and focus on safety when tackling a risky project. You're one confident crab, and your performance at work is impressing all the right people.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Showing your feelings is important but don't let them rule you. Listen to reason, Leo. Don't go all in on the current trend. It's bound to change soon.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your love of community makes you strong. Dare to give it your all right now, and romance will flourish.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't let people get involved in your affairs. You've got to handle things on your own. Watch out, someone may be trying to undermine your efforts.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Everything is fine health-wise, but that doesn't mean you should get complacent. It's easier to insult wise men than fools.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's difficult to think when you're nervous and on edge. Rash financial actions will get you into serious trouble.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're very good at conveying your feelings at the moment. Thanks to your ingenious strategies, you're once again ahead of the game.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Love beckons! Pamper yourself and others, or let someone spoil you. Friendships and partnerships flourish. You run the risk of feeling disappointed if you idealized someone. Try to see people for who they are.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20

Get all your ducks in a row before you rush into the next project. Focus on staying calm and composed, explosive reactions won't get you anywhere.

