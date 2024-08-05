Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, August 5, 2024

Could you be blessed with lots of cosmic luck this Monday? Is Cupid ready to strike? Find out what's in store on August 5 with your daily horoscope !

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 8/5/2024. © 123Rf/tomertu

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling refreshed and creative at the start of a new week?

The lunar energy is strong today as the Moon begins to wax in Leo before moving into Virgo.

Every zodiac sign can take destiny into their own hands with a bit of confidence and determination. You've just got to be willing to dream and trust your own strength.

Astrology is here to point the way! Find out what direction is best for you in terms of love, work, and wellness.

Use the power of the stars to find the path forward.