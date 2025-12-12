Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 12, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 12/12/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What does fate have in store for your zodiac sign this Friday? Get all the answers you need from your daily horoscope on December 12!

Your free horoscope on Friday, December 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 12/12/2025. © 123rf/allachesno If you are looking for more harmony and fulfillment in life, astrology is the perfect tool for creating your ideal future. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign can fulfill its potential by connecting to the mysterious energies of the universe. Use inspiration from the stars to overcome any challenge and discover the myriad opportunities everyday life can throw your way. Whether you're looking for a big love story, a promotion at work, or just more work-life balance, the daily horoscope can help you learn from the past and make the most of the present. That way, that way you can build a better future!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's time to go all in for love. Let go of your doubts and hesitation. A great burden will fall off your shoulders if you dare to take a risk. Problems with sleep are often due to poor stress management.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are trying too hard to make an impression at work. Relax, trust your abilities, and stop conforming to what you think are other people's expectations. You don't have anything to prove to anyone, Taurus.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your body is sending you signals, Gemini. Be kinder to yourself, including by taking more time to rest. The more your fitness improves, the better your career prospects will be.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Only offer advice if you truly have something valuable to say. Your plans for the future are in doubt. It's a good time to take a step back and reassess your objectives, Cancer.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Try to find a happy medium between constant criticism and a hands-off approach at work. Black-and-white thinking won't get you anywhere. Your opinion are respected, but you need a better way of communicating them.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Behind the cool and composed façade you've built, emotions are bubbling up. You're caught between competing priorities, and going it all alone isn't helping. Open up to your friends and family.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're making some steady progress is multiple areas, but it doesn't come easy – nothing worthwhile ever does. Allow your heart to open for someone special. Why don't you tell them how you feel?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A chance encounter could touch your heart. Be prepared for a rollercoaster of emotions. If you're feeling restless, now might be a bad time for making important decisions. Stay composed.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

For the sake of your health, remove yourself from stressful situations and don't take on even more responsibility. Venus makes you particularly attractive for people looking for a deep connection.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You could do with a little more distance from a developing power struggle at work. The stars aren't aligned for rapid progress at the moment, so you'll have to stay patient, Capricorn!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Someone is seeking your attention. Will you give in to temptation, or is your relationship more important to you? Before acting, think about all potential consequences.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20