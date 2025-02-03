Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 3, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/3/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Every new week brings challenges and opportunities, but with the daily horoscope for Monday on your side, there's nothing you can't achieve!

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 3, 2025

Whether you're a Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, or an Aries, finding inspiration in everyday life is easier when you're channelling the power of the constellations. The movement of the stars and planets shape our thoughts and feelings, but nothing is definitively set in stone. You hold the key to your destiny – all it takes is confidence and balance. Take the opportunity afforded by a void Moon on Monday to reflect on the path you're on in matters of love, career, health, and fitness.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Unexpected twists and turns can lead to a happy ending. You may experience an increased desire for love and intimacy. Old relationships will be refreshed by a boost in communication.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Singles are catching the eye with their charm and energy. Even though you feel slightly overwhelmed at work, there's space for you to take on more responsibility. Just make sure you organize your time better.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're raring to go in everything you do. A clever move will create advantages at work – use them skillfully and avoid trampling over others just to achieve your goals.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Treat yourself to something nice, your finances allow it and you deserve it, Cancer. You want to assert yourself, but are struggling to fully take control of the situation at work. Ask for help!

Leo Horoscope: July 23 to August 22

You feel discouraged and stuck in a rut. Don't give up when the going gets tough, this is just a phase! You can count on moral support from those around you. Ultimately, you'll come out stronger in the end.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Be clear about your limits and don't take on too much work. Financially, your skills will be tested to the max. Stay active to keep both body and mind fresh, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your sensitivity leads to big mood swings and strong emotions. Try to stay on top of things by taking up breathing exercises. Don't play with fire at work, this is not a good time to start conflicts.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even though things are going well in love, you could do with slowing down a bit and giving your relationship more space to grow. Find things that you enjoy doing on your own for a while fast.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

None of your goals will be achievable if you keep neglecting rest. Withdraw from the hustle and bustle and focus on one thing at a time. Singles have a certain kind of aura today.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A tough conversation with friends will reveal the error of your ways. You've got to make amends, Capricorn. Check your ego and treat this as an opportunity for personal growth.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You call the shots, so stop waiting for others to lead the way. You'll always encounter some resistance, it's all about staying strong and being decisive. Work on your confidence and remember what you've already achieved.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20